It looks like SmackDowm General Manager and rocker boyfriend Kalam Blehm are no longer together. Paige and Blehm, the bass player for metalcore band Attila, first went public with their relationship earlier this year in 2018.

The news of the break up was revealed by Charly Caruso who was recently a guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast:

“The other day [I was speaking to someone in the company] oh, it was with Paige cause she just broke up with her boyfriend somewhat recently. I told her, ‘You know every guy says they want this strong confident woman and that’s what they love about you and it’s only a matter of time in a lot of situations where then they start resenting you for that and they can’t keep up with you or they don’t like that you’re so dominant or you know so successful because it makes them feel less secure.’”

Paige is currently the General Manager of WWE SmackDown and is gearing her brand up for WWE TLC later this month.

(Photo Credit: Twitter | H/T: RingsideNews)