5 things Undertaker revealed in his out-of-character interview

If there’s someone in the wrestling industry who values kayfabe more than anything, it’s The Undertaker. Everyone in the business respects his dedication to his character. You will rarely see him walking among the public not in his iconic Undertaker gear.

Which makes his public appearances as his real persona, Mark Calaway, all the more fascinating. He recently did an interview as Mark Calaway, free of all the kayfabe. This rare interview gave as a glimpse of Calaway as a human being. Here are some takeaways.

How Undertaker handles getting recognized in public

Contrary to popular belief, good ol’ Taker doesn’t wear his costume all the time. Still, he gets recognized by both wrestling fans and non-wrestling fans alike. In one instance, he was even called “The Grave Digger” by a confused fan. Calaway said he tries to evoke fear every time he gets recognized. But since his character has already lost some of its luster over the years, he has become more accommodating to fans whenever he’s in a public place.

Undertaker’s uncanny bond with Andre the Giant

According to Calaway, Andre the Giant didn’t like “big guys” in the locker room. And as we all know, The Undertaker is one of the biggest wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring. But surprisingly, Andre actually liked the guts of a young Undertaker. Calaway even revealed how Andre was planning to include him in a future storyline. But sadly, Andre the Giant passed away away without ever telling Calaway what that storyline was. It would’ve been epic.

The inspiration for The Undertaker gimmick

Mark Calaway also gave us the inspiration behind his iconic wrestling gimmick. Calaway said the idea for his persona came from the undertakers from old Western movies. It’s not a surprise that he’s a huge Western fan, thanks to his choice of “Ain’t No Grave” as an alternative theme music. He also said his character stood out the most because he spoke in a low, intimidating tone, something unheard of in an era full of bombastic and loud personalities.

The strongest men The Undertaker ever faced

Mark Calaway was also asked about the strongest people he ever shared a ring with. His initial answer was Brock Lesnar, saying that The Beast is “freakishly strong.” He also mentioned his kayfabe brother Kane but he gave Mark Henry a special mention. He shared a story during an international tour when the tour bus got stuck behind a parked car. Henry got out and single-handedly lifted the obstructing car, introducing it to the Hall of Pain.

The Undertaker’s sage advice for all young wrestlers

This interview was equally insightful as it is interesting. Calaway shared a nugget of wisdom that made him the phenom he is today. He basically told young wrestlers to focus more on crafting a character instead of doing flashy moves. He cited guys like The Rock, Ric Flair, and John Cena who didn’t have flashy moves but managed to become the biggest stars of their respective eras. As Calaway said, wrestling is never about the moves—it’s about evoking emotions.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)