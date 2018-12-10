Jeff Hardy has been taunted by Samoa Joe for the last two weeks on WWE SmackDown. First Joe interrupted Hardy’s 20th-anniversary celebration before costing Hardy his match against Randy Orton last week. Joe then cut a promo on Hardy from the Titantron, taking shots at Hardy for his history of issues with drinking.

WWE have announced a segment involving Hardy this Tuesday on SmackDown Live. Hardy will do a public service announcement and address Samoa Joe:

“WWE.com has now learned that Jeff Hardy will address Samoa Joe’s public service announcement this Tuesday night on the blue brand.”

What will happen on SmackDown Live? Will we see Joe vs Hardy at WWE TLC?

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)