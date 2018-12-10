WWE News: Update on Big Cass’ health condition

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass had a rough weekend. During the intermission of last Sunday’s House of Hardcore show, Cass suffered a seizure in the merch table area. House of Hardcore promoter Tommy Dreamers provided an update regarding Cass’ condition.

Spoke to @BigCassWWE today

He is doing well. — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) December 9, 2018

According to Dreamer, Cass is doing okay and his condition has stabilized. He was still responsive prior to the seizure was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. After the chaotic scene, Dreamer addressed the crowd about what happened. He noted that the seizure wasn’t drug-related. He also encouraged the audience to send Cass their thoughts and prayers.

Cass wasn’t scheduled to wrestle at the show in Philadelphia. He was going to be part of a promo right after intermission. He was replaced by The Blue Meanie in a segment involving Joey Ryan and his ridiculously strong privates. Xfinity’s David Onda saw everything and described what transpired during the incident.

“That was scary. It was intermission at the show, the lobby was packed with people checking out the merch tables. Cass went right down into his face. Fans immediately stepped back to give him room. Doc was called. Kind of chaotic. Dreamer was right by his side.”

(Photo credit: WWE.com)