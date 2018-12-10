The go-home episode of RAW takes place in the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. WWE have already announced a number of segments for tonight’s show. Read on for a full preview and WWE RAW Results.

Will Braun be back?

As of now, Braun Strowman is still slated to face RAW GM Baron Corbin at WWE TLC. Rumors suggest that Strowman will be fit in time for WWE TLC. Does that mean we can expect an appearance by Strowman tonight?

Alexa Bliss hosting a pre-TLC press conference

The new head of the RAW women’s division announced via Twitter that she will be hosting a pre-TLC press conference on RAW with Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax.

Since taking over the #Raw Women’s division, I’ve put our female Superstars at the forefront of @WWE. So before @NiaJaxWWE and @RondaRousey face off at #WWETLC, I’m holding a press conference and may actually use some of YOUR questions. Use #AskAlexa

…and make them good. pic.twitter.com/ZbXEDFTxQB — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) December 7, 2018

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins fire their last shots ahead of TLC

Dean Ambrose will challenge Seth Rollins at WWE TLC for the Intercontinental Championship. Ambrose showed up on RAW last week with his own SWAT team to protect him. Despite an attack from Rollins, Ambrose ended up destroyiShield-brother. Ambrose and Rollins will take their last shots at each other tonight ahead of their showdown at WWE TLC.

Heath Slater starts his refereeing career

WWE are pushing this as one of the big storylines going into RAW. After saving his career last week by beating Rhyno, Slater was informed by GM Baron Corbin that we would be a referee from now on. We’ll see Slater officiate his first match as a referee tonight.

WWE RAW Results and live updates will start when the show begins…