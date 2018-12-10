The last time John Cena was an active WWE talent, he had an intense rivalry with Roman Reigns that brought us some scathing promos. Despite this apparent animosity, Cena didn’t forget to send his support to Reigns in a time when he needed it the most.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cena revealed how he reacted after Reigns revealed he has leukemia. It all went down on the October 22, 2018 edition of RAW when an emotional Reigns addressed the crowd. He relinquished the WWE Universal Championship right there and then and promised to kick leukemia once again. Cena made sure to send his former rival a few words of comfort.

“I texted him the day of the announcement, just letting him know that he is in really good hands. He is part of a very exclusive fraternity. We all love him for what he has done. We all respect the fact that he is taking care of his health, which is first and foremost. And I told him if he needs anything, he knows where to find me. And I know Joe, I know Joe is a tough s.o.b. I don’t ever expect him to say, ‘Hey man, I need this.’ I don’t ever expect to get that text, but if I ever do, I think we have a mutual understanding that it is as good as done.”

With all the support he has been receiving these past few weeks, Roman Reigns’ future looks brighter than ever. While there are currently no updates on his condition, he has been spotted attending football games as a spectator. That’s a good sign that Reigns isn’t a bedridden man. As for Cena, his future as a movie star looks bright as well. His new movie Bumblebee is out now garnering mostly positive reviews.

(Photo credit: WWE.com, H/T WrestlingInc.)