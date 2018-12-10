John Cena was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet recently while promoting his newest film, Bumblebee. During the interview, Cena discusses his future in WWE as well as a possible heel turn someday.

John Cena said that he had some great ideas for a run as a heel but that wasn’t his job description. He went on to say:

“There are creative feelings inside me that would like to be a bad guy on WWE but that ain’t gonna happen because that’s not my job. My job is to be who I am and that comes from (Vince).”

Cena also opened up about being a part-timer now and about fans wanting his character to evolve:

“For any WWE person to say right now that you’re a part timer and you’re going to Hollywood, they’re absolutely right. And if they can’t see why I’m making those moves, I don’t expect them to, I don’t expect to change their minds. I’m that guy who goes out and half of them say I suck and half of them like me. The part of them that say I suck, I’m never going to change their attitude ever. They say ‘I want your character to evolve’, well I got a new haircut guys, ‘no I want you to go back to how you were’. It’s the perfect example of you can’t please everybody. I’m out to entertain folks and make people happy and those who do believe in what I do, to reinforce my behavior to keep them believing.”

John Cena is slated to make his return to WWE later this month in a number of Live Events which have already been announced.