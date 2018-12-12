5 times Brock Lesnar destroyed jobbers

‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar has proved himself to be a force not to be meddled with. Over his run in WWE in the early 2000s and post-2012, a number of Superstars have met less than desirable fates. Brock Lesnar is not a wrestler anyone wishes to meet in the ring.

His incredible strength and size, combined with his carefree move set have spelt disaster for more than one star who faced him. Although over time Lesnar has met opponents who posed a challenge to him, and actually were threats to him, there were plenty of other others who had no business sharing the ring with him.

In this article, we will take a look at the five separate times, Brock Lesnar destroyed jobbers.

Shannon Moore

Shannon Moore had all the promise in the world when he first came to WWE. A training partner of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy growing up, he never really met his potential while in WWE.

At one point during his run in WWE, he was heavily featured alongside Matt Hardy. This was during Hardy’s run as Matt Hardy V1 where he acted as Hardy’s lackey. On one particular occasion, this would turn out badly for him. Matt Hardy was supposed to face Lesnar in singles action, but pretending that he had hurt his eye on the way out, he had Shannon Moore sub in for him forcefully. That went as well as could be expected. After some initial offence from Moore which Lesnar shrugged off, he tossed him out of the ring with disconcerting ease with Moore landing badly.

Later after pretending to leave, when Hardy had his back to him, to rub salt into the wound, Lesnar hit him with an F5 to assert his dominance.

Orlando Jordan

Orlando Jordan had all the promise any young star could have in 2004. Unfortunately for him, when he came across Brock Lesnar it was at the worst possible time. Lesnar had Goldberg on his mind at the time, and he did not want to be dealing with Jordan. Jordan actually showed flair at different points of the match, but he was completely outclassed by Lesnar. Lesnar not only threw him around, but he also used the Brock Lock hoisting Jordan’s leg on his neck and cranking until he submitted.

Heath Slater

Heath Slater may be stuck acting as a referee to preserve his job at the moment, but this is not all that different for what he has done for much of his career. After the brand split, he was still looking for a home for himself. During such a time he was told that he would be given a Raw contract if he could defeat Brock Lesnar.

He made the cardinal mistake of going out and interrupting Paul Heyman. Unfortunately for him, Lesnar took notice. While he did not get the match he wanted, he went for a cheap shot against Lesnar and ended up getting taken down. Two suplexes and an F5 later, he found a home for himself, but it was in his dreams.

Brian Kendrick

At the moment, Brian Kendrick may be a prominent figure over on 205 Live, but he was once on the main roster in the early 2000s. During such a time, wrestling as ‘Spanky’ of all the wrestlers to come across, he faced Lesnar. Lesnar beat him down the moment he got in the ring and threw him around the ring. Multiple Powerbombs later, he busted him open with a steel chair. After several headbutts, he dumped him to the outside before throwing him against a corner post, practically knocking him out.

Spike Dudley, Al Snow, and Maven

When talking about how Brock Lesnar destroyed jobbers, it’s impossible to leave out when Lesnar made his debut. Al Snow and Maven were involved in a hardcore match before Spike Dudley interfered. However, another interference was coming, as WWE’s ‘Next Big Thing’ suddenly made his debut on Raw. Brock Lesnar entered the ring in front of an awestruck WWE Universe. He put Al Snow through a dustbin with a Spinebuster, before hitting the F5 on Maven.

Spike Dudley would make the mistake of trying to hit Lesnar with a stick. Lesnar was unfazed and shouldered him down. Dudley tried to go for a Hurricanrana but instead found himself being powerbombed multiple times by Brock Lesnar. It is safe to say Lesnar created a lasting impression with his debut.