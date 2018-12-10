5 Best real brother tag teams in WWE history

WWE is a company where kayfabe and reality often melt into each other. Be it storyline or reality, WWE has never moved away from using both as it suited them. One of the features of WWE, is they create a sibling relationship among superstars often, which is not always true. However, WWE does not lack in real brothers who come together to form a tag team either. These real brother tag teams in WWE often display amazing chemistry with each other. In this article, we will see the 5 best real brother tag teams in WWE.

The Steiner Brothers

Real brother tag team, Rick and Scott Steiner were best known as a team for their runs in WWE and WCW. A legendary tag team, they held the WCW/NWA tag team titles on 7 occasions. They also won the WWE tag team titles twice and had a good run in Japan as well.

While Rick Steiner did not have the best singles career, his brother Scott Steiner was massively successful… although a little controversial.

The Wild Samoans

Afa and Sika, collectively known as The Wild Samoans debuted in WWE in 1979. Members of the Anoa’i family, Sika is also the father of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns. The two real brothers opened up the Usos Foundation in WWE long before their great-nephews, the Usos, would arrive on the scene. The Wild Samoans won the WWE Tag Team Titles on three occasions and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

Cody Rhodes and Goldust

Given the proper push, this brother duo could have been so much more. When Cody Rhodes and Goldust were paired together as a tag team for the first time, despite having wrestled in WWE separately for a long time, it was like magic. The two brothers connected on another level, making this pairing and their run together one of the best stretches for either in their career.

If it were not for Cody Rhodes being given the gimmick of Stardust, this tag team duo might have gotten somewhere big.

The Usos

One of the top current tag teams in WWE, The Usos have carried on the legacy of their father Rikishi and the Anoa’i family. Much like their Great Uncles, The Wild Samoans, The Usos have established a sort of dominance in WWE. Since 2010, they have managed to become one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling, and it is rare when their matches are not of top quality.

The Hardy Boyz

Is there any wrestling fan alive today who has not heard of Team Extreme, The Hardy Boyz? Possibly the most successful real brother tag team, and among the greatest tag teams of all time, there’s very little which Jeff and Matt Hardy has not done in the ring.

Be it in WWE, or outside in Impact Wrestling, as well as some Independent promotions, the Hardy Brothers have left their mark where ever they have wrestled. In WWE, they not only helped pioneer the Tag Team TLC Match, but they have also won 8 separate tag team titles. Certain to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future, Jeff and Matt Hardy’s impact on wrestling is unlikely to be easily forgotten.