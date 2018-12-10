6 Best Pro-wrestlers of Indian origin

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world. As such, it has wrestlers from all across the world wrestling in it. One of the largest untapped markets for WWE is in India. For a large part of 2017, WWE tried to tap into the Indian market by pushing an Indian Wrestling Champion. Despite making Jinder Mahal the Champion, WWE did not seem to gain much steam in the subcontinent. In this article, we will take a look at 5 other current or former Indian wrestlers.

The Singh Brothers

The Singh Brothers are best known for their time wrestling with WWE’s own Jinder Mahal. However, even before 2018 came around they were wrestling in WWE for quite a long time. Samir and Sunil Singh had debuted in WWE back during 2005. They wrestled in Ohio Valley Wrestling for the better part of 10 years before making their debut on NXT. These two Indian wrestlers wrestled in WWE for this entire time under the name Bollywood Brothers.

Jinder Mahal

Although Jinder Mahal is from Canada, he is actually from India, his Indian origin is unmistakable. His story in WWE is not unknown to anyone at this point given the recent push he had. After his initial bad run in the company, his second run saw him remain the champion for the better part of 2017. Since losing his Championship he is yet to get a steady run and seems to have sunk back into the state of a jobber.

Mahabali Shera

While Mahabali Shera might not be in WWE anymore, he was one of the most promising stars to have ever wrestled in the WWE. He looked like he might be the face of Indian Wrestlers in WWE in the future, but unfortunately, it was not to be. According to reports, he was released from WWE. However, Shera has made his name in Impact Wrestling where he was signed since 2011.

The Great Khali

The Great Khali is one of the most well-known performers to have ever wrestled in WWE. One of the first big names from India, The Great Khali was utterly dominant during his run in WWE. He feuded with some of the top wrestlers like Batista and The Undertaker. While his air of dominance and big run might have faded away, with the faults in his wrestling abilities coming under scrutiny, his run remains as one of the best of any Indian wrestlers in WWE.

Sonjay Dutt

One of the best Indian wrestlers to have never actually featured in WWE, Sonjay Dutt is someone the promotion missed out on.

Dutt spent most of his career in Impact Wrestling and has won many accolades there. He was also heavily featured in Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling, where he won the GFW NEX*GEN Championship.

Gama Singh

Gama Singh is one of the earlier Indian wrestlers to be successful in the professional wrestling world. A legend from the 1970s he was an extremely influential wrestler in Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling. He also wrestled in WWE in the 1980s and later in NWA as well.

Now at 64, he has made a return to the wrestling world, where he is currently signed to Impact Wrestling as a manager.