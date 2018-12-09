Wrestling is a dangerous profession. Anything can happen at any point in time. Former Big Cass WWE wrestler, Big Cass, was supposed to compete at the event set in Philadephia. Unfortunately, before that could happen, tragedy struck.

Big Cass was signing autographs sitting in the lobby of the old ECW arena, but suddenly had a seizure and fell to the floor. He was immediately taken to the hospital by an ambulance which arrived on the scene. The EMTs tended to the superstar before he was taken away to the hospital.

According to reports by Ring Side News, Tommy Dreamer came to the ring and asked the fans to say a prayer for the Former WWE star. He is currently undergoing further treatment in the hospital.

ALSO READ: 10 best finishers in WWE 2K19

Cass has been active on the Indie scene ever since his no-compete 90-day clause with WWE expired.

You can see what happened in this video, where he clutched his stomach and shook uncontrollably.