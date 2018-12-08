For parents, it’s always a special occasion when they can see their children perform at the highest level. Ronda Rousey’s mother was no exception to this rule either.

AnnMaria De Mars was at her daughter’s event at WWE ringside for the first time in her life. She attended the WWE Live Event in Santiago Chile. On the night, Ronda Rousey faced Nia Jax in a match defending her WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Rousey succeeded in her defence and retained her title.

De Mars enjoyed the entire event and called it much cooler than what she had expected. She took to Twitter to express her sentiments on seeing her daughter win.

Went to my first @wwe event yesterday with our whole team from @strongmindesp It was way cooler than I expected #WWESantiago pic.twitter.com/kRmDFTzPKA — DrAnnMaria (@DrAnnMaria) December 6, 2018

This was the first time in her life that De Mars had been at a WWE Event. Rousey also expressed her happiness at performing in front of her mother.

AnnMaria De Mars also posted a video of her daughter and herself hugging.