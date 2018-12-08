Braun Strowman is on the path back to full fitness after undergoing surgery on his injured elbow in November. Strowman is scheduled to face acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin at WWE TLC on the 16th, a match that will decide whether Corbin will be named permanent GM.

Strowman posted a video of himself working out with one-arm at the gym yesterday:

Even with one arm, it’s fair to say that Strowman will be a formidable opponent. The question now is whether Strowman will be fit in time for WWE TLC. Strowman was reportedly backstage on SmackDown Live earlier this week to get a check up on his injured elbow.

