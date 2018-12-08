WWE News: Superstar injured at Live Event (Photo)

NXT Superstar Dakota Kai looked like she picked up an injury at last night’s Live Event in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Kai was part of a 6-woman tag match teaming with Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae against NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Kai picked up an injury midmatch and was led to the back after the referee threw up the “X” sign.

Dakota Kai has to be helped to the back after legit injuring her knee. #NXTGreenBay pic.twitter.com/W4wZ4VZWr9 — Monday Night Rob (@TheRobertCaron) December 8, 2018

Shayna Baszler has been visibly picking on Dakota Kai on NXT television since her NXT debut last year. Io Shirai has appeared on NXT television coming out to save Kai, siding with the Kiwi in her feud against Baszler and her henchwomen.