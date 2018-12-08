Becky Lynch has been out of action since taking a reckless punch to the face from Nia Jax on the go-home episode of RAW ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2018. Recent reports suggested that Lynch may not be cleared to return for WWE TLC but the SmackDown Women’s Champion personally took a shot at these rumors on Twitter.

Becky Lynch is slated to defend her title at WWE TLC against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women’s Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. Commenting on rumors that she may not be cleared to return, Lynch said:

I’m seeing reports that I “might not be cleared” for TLC. Let me say this as clearly as I can: nothing will keep me from fighting on Dec 16th. I’ve got heads to slap and a title to keep. The Man will come around. pic.twitter.com/bAPFtisIGo — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 7, 2018

Reports suggest that Becky Lynch is currently penciled in to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in what could be the main-event of next year’s edition of the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.