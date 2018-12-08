John Cena has been busy with his acting career of late and hasn’t been on WWE television for a major chunk of this year. We now know that Cena will return later this month for a handful of Live Events later this month ahead of a possible television return for WrestleMania season.

The 16-time champion has been announced for a segment on Miz TV on December 27th at a WWE Live Event in Long Island, New York.

Cena faced The Undertaker in a short match at WrestleMania 34 after weeks of build-up and the match was ultimately disappointing. There isn’t any word on a possible opponent for Cena at WrestleMania 35 as of now.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)