WWE TLC Rumors: Braun Strowman TLC update, Multiple title changes?

This week’s WWE Rumor Corner takes a look WWE TLC Rumors. We have more updates on Braun Strowman’s injury status as well as the future of the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Braun Strowman not cleared to return

Despite multiple earlier reports, it looks like Braun Strowman may not be cleared to return in time for WWE TLC. Cageside Seats notes that if Braun does face Corbin at TLC, the match will be very short.

Becky Lynch injury update

According to the Wrestling Observer, Becky Lynch is over her concussion issues but her nasal fracture hasn’t fully healed yet. The Observer notes that Lynch should be fit in time for WWE TLC.

Multiple title changes

Another report from Cageside Seats suggests that we could see multiple title changes at TLC. This could be an attempt by WWE to try and shake up their product.

Asuka to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are both in line to face RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in the near future. With that being said, rumors suggest that Asuka could win the SmackDown Women’s Championship in order to free Lynch and Flair for their matches against Rousey.