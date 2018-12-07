Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was recently a guest on Sam Roberts’ wrestling podcast. During the interview, Balor was asked about ‘The Demon’ side of his character and what ‘The Demon’ brought to him as a performer.

During the interview, Balor spoke about sometimes forgetting the subtle differences that ‘The Demon’ side of his character brings to the table:

“I do it so infrequently now that I forget how I move as The Demon. I forget the subtle differences in the entrance. I forget, like I forget the mannerisms that I used six months ago to represent how The Demon works so like every time I go back to The Demon I have to re-educate myself beforehand and kinda step into that zone, that moment.”

“Now when I go out there I’m Finn Balor, that’s just Fergal. Under all the layers, the leather jacket, entrance music, like you know an extraordinary man who can do extraordinary things like the human that goes out there. When The Demon goes out there I need to like transform like into a different person. So that mindset because it’s not, like I’m not tapping into it so often, that’s like a huge challenge for me then. Because I gotta figure out how to do that every time again so sometimes — Right now I’m very comfortable going out there as Finn, but when it comes to The Demon, I gotta re-educate myself again you know when I’m going out there so that’s kinda like an added challenge.”

ALSO READ: Every WWE couple right now on the roster

Balor also spoke about what ‘The Demon’ brings to the table for him as a character:

“At the same time, it adds more mystique to it and makes it more special and I’m just happy how things are coming and here comes TLC.”

Finn Balor will face Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: Ringside News)