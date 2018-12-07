Every real-life WWE couple right now on the roster

Working for WWE is like working in a family. The superstars all work closely together and tour the entire world. They spend more time together than they do with their actual families. As a result, these stars often develop meaningful relationships with each other and couple with each other. In this article, we will talk about every real-life WWE couple currently on the roster.

Renee Young and Dean Ambrose

One of the most well-known couples on this list, Ambrose and Young’s relationship and marriage was not publicised by Total Divas. The two kept it on the down-low on purpose and later revealed the two had suddenly decided to get married. Since then the WWE Universe has seen the two feature more on the show. It is now adorable to see Young commentating while her husband performs in the ring.

Both are extremely adorable as can be seen in this video.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

One of the longest lasting relationships on this list, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been both an on-screen and off-screen couple since the early 2000s. The two now manage WWE and are taking the company to the next generation.

Lana and Rusev

Lana and Rusev were an on-screen couple, with Lana being Rusev’s valet. The two announced their engagement on Instagram, a decision they regretted later. WWE was not pleased with the decision, as it went against the current on-screen storyline. The two have since married.

Bray Wyatt and Jojo

Bray Wyatt and Jojo have been in a relationship for quite a while now. He was previously married and has two children from the marriage.

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

Candice Lerae and Johnny Gargano were in a relationship while the two were still wrestling in the Independent scene. Since then Gargano and Lerae both work in NXT and are an on-screen couple as well.

Naomi and Jimmy Uso

A relationship which has been quite publicised on Total Divas, Naomi and Jimmy Uso are a couple both on and off-screen in WWE. The two wrestle together in the Mixed Match Challenge. Jimmy has two children from a previous relationship.

Rowe and Sarah Logan

An odd couple if there ever was one, going by their Instagram profiles it seems that their love for Vikings is what brought this couple together.

Chelsea Greene and Zack Ryder

Zack Ryder made his relationship with Chelsea Greene quite a public affair for anyone following his social media. While Ryder has been a WWE wrestler for over a decade, Greene recently signed with NXT.

Mia Yim and Keith Lee

Mia Yim and Keith Lee not only entered WWE together, since then they have been inseparable. The two are a regular fixture of the other’s social media accounts.

Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir

Roderick Strong and Marina Shafir met backstage during a PWG show and have been together since then. Now in WWE together, the couple had a baby together in 2015.

Michelle McCool and The Undertaker

Michelle McCool and The Phenom were married in 2010. The Undertaker and she then had a daughter named Kaia who was born in August of 2012. The two don’t really publicise their marriage given the gimmick The Undertaker still maintains in and out of the ring.

Zelina Vega and Aleister Black

Although Vega may spend all her on-screen time with Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, she is actually in a relationship with Aleister Black. The two tried to be private about their Performance Centre romance, until the news spread.

The Miz and Maryse

Another well known WWE couple is none other than the A-list couple, The Miz and Maryse. The two married in 2014 and they recently had Monroe Sky together. Featured heavily on their own reality television show, the two are anything except private about their relationship.

Mike and Maria Kanellis

Mike and Maria Kanellis married each other in 2014. This WWE couple were still wrestling outside WWE at the time, but since arriving in the company, their relationship has become a gimmick.

Liv Morgan and Tyler Bate

While Liv Morgan used to date Enzo Amore, she is now, in what many call a ‘healthier’ relationship. Morgan is dating UK and NXT prodigy, Tyler Bate.

Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger

Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger both surprised the WWE Universe when they announced they were a WWE couple. Both had hinted at the relationship before announcing it to the general public.

Sasha Banks and Sarath Ton

Sarath Ton and Sasha Banks have been in a relationship behind the scenes for quite a while. No one was aware of this WWE couple until Banks mentioned it in passing during a podcast interview with Lillian Garcia.

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Many of the WWE Universe may not be aware of this relationship, but Braun Strowman and Bliss are actually nothing more than friends.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

Married in June of 2018, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford is yet another romance built in NXT. The two announced their engagement a year prior in 2017.

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan

One of the most popular and well-known relationships in the WWE currently, Brie Bella and Daniel Brian have been in a relationship for quite some time. The two of them had a child together, named Birdie.

Nikki Cross and Killian Dane

While this is one of the least known relationships on this list, Nikki Cross and Killian Dane have made no secret of their romance. This WWE couple even helped each other train to get better in the ring.