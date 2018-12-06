WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman was backstage at SmackDown earlier this week to have his elbow injury checked out. Strowman is scheduled to face Baron Corbin at WWE TLC on 16th December.

Braun Strowman underwent surgery in November for an elbow injury. He was written off from television prior to undergoing surgery thanks to an attack on RAW initiated by the acting RAW GM. Corbin is still scheduled to face Corbin at WWE TLC and despite rumors of Strowman not being able to be fit time, the latest reports suggest the contrary.

WWE’s backup plan if Strowman can’t make it is still a multi-man match. However, with Balor vs McIntyre and Elias vs Lashley getting announced, it’s more likely that Stowman will indeed be declared fit in time.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)