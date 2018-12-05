Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced earlier this year, that he would be taking a step back from wrestling. He revealed that he had been suffering from Leukemia and needed time off to treat it. Following the announcement, he left and relinquished his Universal Championship.

Now, however, it appears that Reigns might be making one more appearance on WWE programming. Even if it goes through, it won’t be regular WWE programming, but a special part of the Tribute to the Troops instead.

There are reports by PW Insider stating that Reigns was present in Fort Hood to participate in WWE’s Tribute to the Troops. If he does appear, it will be his first appearance since announcing his time away.

This is not a sign that Roman Reigns will be returning, and is more likely a one-off appearance from him. Reigns will need more time to continue combatting the disease.