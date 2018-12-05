This week’s episode of SmackDown Live was one of the better shows of WWE of late. While the stories progressed in the ring, backstage, there are rumors of the presence of former WWE Champions and legends. Among them, The Undertaker was also allegedly present.

The last time the WWE Universe saw The Undertaker, it was during the Crown Jewel event. There, Brothers of Destruction teamed up and faced D-Generation X.

According to PW Insider, The Undertaker was present with his family backstage, along with Maryse, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and WWE legend Christian. Taker resides in Texas, which might be the reason why he was present.

The other superstars were present for the earlier filming of WWE’s edition of Tribute to the Troops.

