Alexa Bliss has been out of in-ring competition since suffering multiple concussions ahead of WWE Evolution. Since then, Bliss has captained the RAW Women’s Survivor Series team and is now in charge of the RAW Women’s Division.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio. Henry gave fans an update on Alexa Bliss confirming that she’d been “100%” cleared to return to in-ring action:

“I ran into a lot of people but the person who I was able to have a real ‘come to Jesus’ moment with was Alexa Bliss. A really good friend of mine, Chris Nowinski, you know we’ve talked to Chris before had concussion syndrome and actually had to stop wrestling because of it. I wanted to talk to her and see how she was.” “We sat for like 15, 20 minutes and was like, yeah I was really bad off. I couldn’t remember where I was. I couldn’t remember what I was doing in the city. We were flying from London to Switzerland and she said ‘I couldn’t remember what flight or anything. I had to rely on everybody else telling me what to do. I couldn’t stand up straight, I had vertigo,’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ She was in a bad way.” “Then she came back too soon, banged her head again and really was in a bad place. Now she’s fine, she’s cleared, we are very happy that she’s gonna be back in the fray. I just wanted to remind her who she was. Like, ‘Remember who you are, don’t go back too soon if you’re not ready. When you go back, Ronda’s great and Nia’s doing her thing, and Becky and Charlotte, but you are a major player, but remember when you come back remember who you are.”

Alexa Bliss has returned to the WWE Performance Center but it is still unclear when her in-ring return will be. We can safely assume that she’ll be back by the Royal Rumble if healthy.

