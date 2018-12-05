A large part of pro wrestling is the glitz and pagentary and a large part of pro wrestling’s atmosphere comes from the entrances of wrestlers. The most important part of Superstar entrances is arguably the entrance music. As soon as that glass shatters, you immediately know Stone Cold Steve Austin is on his way out. As soon as you hear the “Woo”, it’s time for Ric Flair. Let’s take a look at some of the best WWE entrance themes in history.

The Rock – Attitude Era version

The Attitude Era version of The Rock’s theme is arguably the most iconic. However, as soon as you hear any version of his music, you immediately know it’s him. That’s how iconic they are.

Brock Lesnar – “Next Best Thing”

Another WWE Superstar with an iconic theme is current WWE Universal Champion (at the time of writing) Brock Lesnar. He’s had different versions of “Next Big Thing” for his entire career.

The Undertaker – “Ministry”

Even though The Undertaker’s later theme is more popular, his theme song during his time in the Ministry of Darkness is better in my opinion. It perfectly encapsulates the darkness of The Undertaker’s character without going over the top. Which one is Undertaker’s best WWE entrance theme in your opinion? Sound off in the comments below.

The Brood

If you don’t remember The Brood’s iconic entrance and the theme that went along with it, you really need to go back and check it out. One of the most underrated entrance themes in WWE history.

Randy Orton – “Burn In My Light”

We’re going with Randy Orton’s “Burn In My Light” theme for this list. It’s easily the most popular of the entrance themes of his singles career. We’ll have his theme during his time in Evolution on part of the best WWE entrance themes.

Daniel Bryan – “Flight of the Valkyries”

Daniel Bryan’s entrance theme is WWE’s version of Wagner’s Flight of the Valkyries. It is easily one of the most iconic theme songs of modern-day WWE.

CM Punk – “This Fire Burns”

CM Punk is now synonymous with Living Colour’s cult classic Cult of Personality. However, for this list, I’m going with Killswitch Engage’s “This Fire Burns”. The song was a perfect fit for Punk and everything he represented. Check out Punk’s entrance from Money In The Bank 2011 in Chicago. It still induces goosebumps.

Vince McMahon – “No Chance In Hell”

Mr. McMahon’s entrance theme is as iconic to pro wrestling as the chairman of WWE himself. It also described him perfectly, when you crossed him, you had “no chance in hell”.

APA – “Protection”

The APA had another underrated theme. It did everything it had to do without the need for lyrics.

DX – “Are You Ready?”

DX epitomized the Attitude Era. They were edgy, dangerous and didn’t mind getting in the face of authority. Their theme song by the late Chris Warren was the perfect fit for them.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | Video Credit: YouTube)