WWE SmackDown Live kicked off with a contract signing segment between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. After Becky walked off, GM Paige booked Charlotte and Asuka to tag against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

A communication gap between Asuka and Charlotte led to Charlotte accidentally booting her teammate in the head. Asuka replied by hitting Charlotte with a sliding knee strike as she tried to pin Sonya Deville. Deville took advantage and rolled Charlotte up for the win.

WWE has now booked Charlotte and Asuka to face each other on SmackDown Live in a WrestleMania 34 rematch. Charlotte and Asuka will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE TLC in the first-ever women’s TLC match.

WWE have also announced a rap battle between The Usos and The Bar with the New Day hosting.

