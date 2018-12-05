WWE SmackDown Live kicked off with a contract signing segment between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka. After Becky walked off, GM Paige booked Charlotte and Asuka to tag against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
A communication gap between Asuka and Charlotte led to Charlotte accidentally booting her teammate in the head. Asuka replied by hitting Charlotte with a sliding knee strike as she tried to pin Sonya Deville. Deville took advantage and rolled Charlotte up for the win.
NEXT WEEK on #SDLive…
🔵 @MsCharlotteWWE battles @WWEAsuka in a #WrestleMania REMATCH
🔵 #TheNewDay, The @WWEUsos & #TheBar compete in a #RapBattle pic.twitter.com/vd0EHGZSce
— WWE (@WWE) December 5, 2018
WWE has now booked Charlotte and Asuka to face each other on SmackDown Live in a WrestleMania 34 rematch. Charlotte and Asuka will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE TLC in the first-ever women’s TLC match.
ALSO READ: 10 WWE Superstars’ Awkward High School Photos
WWE have also announced a rap battle between The Usos and The Bar with the New Day hosting.
(Photo Credit: WWE.com)