Daniel Bryan showed the brutal side of his new avatar on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live. After a match in which AJ Styles was able to make The Miz tap out to the Calf Crusher, Daniel Bryan viciously attacked the former WWE Champion.

At this point, it is safe to say that this ‘New’ Daniel Bryan is not one who has a problem with brutality. After the match, Bryan assaulted Styles and viciously beat him down. In the beginning, he attacked Styles’ him while the referees stood by.

He sent a message to Styles through his assault. The continued battery inside the ring was hard to watch, as Bryan left Styles incapacitated, while he methodically took him apart. Given it was not long ago that Bryan was a fan favourite, this change in Bryan’s attitude is difficult to comprehend.

Styles and Bryan will face each at WWE TLC, where Bryan will have weapons available to torture Styles with his new brutal side.