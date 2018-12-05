WWE News: SmackDown Live saw the birth of a ‘New Daniel Bryan’

On this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, The Miz had a special guest on his Miz TV talk-show. Daniel Bryan was on the show to talk about the new attitude which Bryan had adopted of late.

Tensions were high, given the history between The Miz and Daniel Bryan which had already existed previously. However, given that he had been requested by SmackDown Live Commissioner and new ‘friend’ Shane McMahon, Miz managed to put those issues aside.

The Miz asked Daniel Bryan about what was different about his ‘new’ personality. He mockingly said that Bryan did not look that different.

Bryan mocked the audience saying they were no different than sheep. They were ready to go along with herd mentality. Bryan displayed a new side to himself, displaying a new level of emotion, focusing on the damage that the people all over the world were doing to the world and climate change. Compared to that, Bryan had only kicked a person in the groin on one day.

The Miz then asked Daniel Bryan to admit that he was Champion only because he had listened to what The Miz had said all these years.

Bryan said that none of that mattered. He said that the old Daniel Bryan, the old logos, the ‘Yes Movement’ were all dead. What mattered was that Daniel Bryan was the new WWE Champion.

AJ Styles interrupted him, and Bryan threw Miz into Styles before trying to escape. However, Styles managed to catch Bryan. He was outnumbered by the greater numbers, as The Miz attacked Styles as well.

The former WWE Champion was left lying in the ring after being hit by a Skull Crushing Finale, while ‘The New Daniel Bryan’ walked away with a quizzical smirk on his face.

It will be interesting to see whether this ‘new’ Bryan continues his focus on environmental damage in future promos.