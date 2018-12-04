Tonight’s episode of SmackDown takes place in Austin, Texas. With the road to WWE TLC heating up, WWE have a couple of big segments booked for tonight. Read on for WWE SmackDown Results.

A big contract signing

The first segment already announced for WWE SmackDown Live sees SmackDown Women’s Champion Beck Lynch in a contract signing segment with her challengers at TLC, Charlotte Flair and Asuka. This match could main event WWE TLC and is the first Tables, Ladders & Chairs match in WWE history.

Miz TV with Daniel Bryan

The bad blood between Daniel Bryan and The Miz has been well-documented since Daniel Bryan’s time as General Manager of SmackDown. With Daniel Bryan a heel now, The Miz has been boasting about how he was right about Bryan all along. Matters are sure to come to a head tonight on SmackDown.

Pre-TLC triple threat

The Bar will defend their titles against The New Day and The Usos at WWE TLC in about two weeks. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown sees Woods vs Cesaro vs Jimmy Uso as the road to WWE TLC heats up. Which tag-team will have the momentum heading into WWE’s December PPV?

Jeff Hardy takes on Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy’s 20th-anniversary celebration was crashed by Samoa Joe last week. He faces ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton tonight on SmackDown but should keep one eye open in case Samoa Joe decides to flex his muscles.

WWE SmackDown results will be updated as the show starts..