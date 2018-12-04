Tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live looks pretty stacked with WWE announcing two bug segments for tonight’s show.

The first segment announced for tonight’s episode of SmackDown sees WWE Champion Daniel Bryan appear as a guest on Miz TV. Bryan and Miz have a history of bad blood between them. In the time since Daniel Bryan turned heel and won the WWE Championship, Miz has been telling anyone willing to listen that he’s been right about Daniel Bryan all along.

The second segment announced is a contract signing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at TLC. Becky Lynch defends her title in the first-ever Women’s TLC match against Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)