It was recently reported that WWE had shifted NXT TakeOver to Friday with the Hall of Fame ceremony being moved back to Saturday for WrestleMania weekend 2019. Could this have something to do with The Rock?

There have been a couple of rumors for the reason behind this. Firstly, WWE want more fans to travel to New York for the entire 3 days instead of fans arriving for TakeOver and missing the HOF ceremony.

Secondly, there are rumors that the change is because The Rock is set to headline the HOF class of 2019. The Rock won’t be available for three days because of scheduling issues.

Rock hasn’t appeared on WWE television for a while. He didn’t make an appearance on SmackDown 1000 and only sent a message.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)