WWE News: Vince McMahon sells WWE stock worth $22 million

On November 30th, WWE CEO Vince McMahon sold 306,000 WWE shares. Their total valuation comes to $22 million.

The most likely reason McMahon is selling his shares is to finance the relaunch of the XFL which takes place in 2020. Vince McMahon earlier sold $100 million of WWE shares to form the XFL’s parent company, Alpha Entertainment.

ALSO READ: 10 WWE Superstars’ Awkward High School Photos

After the sale, Vince still owns 31,887,375 shares of stock, which is valued at around $2.4 billion.

The XFL originally launched in 2001 and despite a promising start, ratings soon took a nosedive and the XFL’s broadcast partner, NBC pulled out, leading the original XFL to never have a second season.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)