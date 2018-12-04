WWE News: Rhyno retires from WWE

For years on end, this WWE Superstar performed at the very top level. Now, the ECW and WWE legend Rhyno retired on Monday Night RAW finally bringing his hardcore career to an end.

Tonight’s episode of RAW saw Baron Corbin pit Rhyno and Heath Slater against each other. Slater and Rhyno had to face each other in a match on Raw, with only the winner being able to retain their job.

Someone's job is on the line in the matchup between @HeathSlaterOMRB & @Rhyno313, as the loser of the match will be FIRED from #Raw. pic.twitter.com/20Klo8aLiw — WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2018

Slater won the match, and as a result, Rhyno was fired from the company. Following the match, during the commercial break, the legend announced his retirement from wrestling in front of the live crowd.

Rhyno started his wrestling career a massive 24 years ago, and ending it in WWE was a fitting end. We could see him being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the near future.

Slater meanwhile finds himself in another situation, with Corbin making him a referee instead of a wrestler.