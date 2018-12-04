Years ago when Brock Lesnar first came to WWE, Paul Heyman made a prediction that he was ‘the next big thing’. Lesnar proved the prediction to be true over and over, establishing a dominant career in both the WWE and UFC. Now, Heyman has made another prediction about who he thinks will be the next big superstar.

Gable Stevenson is currently on a 13-0 undefeated run in his amateur wrestling career. Coming from the University of Minnesota, Stevenson established himself early in the amateur wrestling scene. He also has the distinction of being a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’.

If ur looking just a couple of yrs into the future, the next big bidding war between @WWE and @UFC will take place over the services of @GSteveson, the undefeated #UofM wrestler who, as a freshman, brought renewed interest to college like no one since ….https://t.co/QUk1IP5WoK — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 3, 2018

ALSO READ: 10 Superstars Who Will Never Work With WWE Again

In his tweet, Heyman predicted that in a couple of years, WWE and the UFC will engage in a bidding war over the services of Gable Stevenson. Heyman went on to say that Stevenson has brought more interest to collegiate wrestling comparing him to another University of Minnesota graduate, Brock Lesnar.

If Heyman’s prediction pans out, Stevenson‘s upcoming career could be of massive interest to MMA and WWE fans from around the globe.