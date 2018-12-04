WWE |

WWE News: Paul Heyman predicts the ‘next big thing’ who WWE and UFC will fight to sign

Years ago when Brock Lesnar first came to WWE, Paul Heyman made a prediction that he was ‘the next big thing’. Lesnar proved the prediction to be true over and over, establishing a dominant career in both the WWE and UFC. Now, Heyman has made another prediction about who he thinks will be the next big superstar.

Gable Stevenson is currently on a 13-0 undefeated run in his amateur wrestling career. Coming from the University of Minnesota, Stevenson established himself early in the amateur wrestling scene. He also has the distinction of being a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’.

In his tweet, Heyman predicted that in a couple of years, WWE and the UFC will engage in a bidding war over the services of Gable Stevenson. Heyman went on to say that Stevenson has brought more interest to collegiate wrestling comparing him to another University of Minnesota graduate, Brock Lesnar.

If Heyman’s prediction pans out, Stevenson‘s upcoming career could be of massive interest to MMA and WWE fans from around the globe.

