This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw a career come to an end. Baron Corbin proved to be even more of a heel General Manager than he has done recently when he pitted two friends against each other this week.

During WWE RAW, Corbin announced that Heath Slater and Rhyno would face each other in a match, and the winner would be the only person with a job. He said there was no space on the roster for the both of them.

ALSO READ: 10 Superstars Who Will Never Work With WWE Again

Later in the night, the first-ever SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions faced each other in singles competition with their careers on the line.

While neither fighter was too willing to fight the other, in the end, the need for a job won over. Heath Slater managed to win out and defeated Rhyno resulting in the former ECW performer’s career coming to a quick end.

"I think you could have a long and successful career…as a referee."#GeneralManagerElect @BaronCorbinWWE is at it again. #RAW pic.twitter.com/CDmemkjQbm — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 4, 2018

What was worse, later Corbin revealed that even though Slater still had a job on RAW, it was not as a competitor but as a referee.

Hopefully, whoever takes over control from Corbin later will set things right!