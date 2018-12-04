This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw Dolph Ziggler confront Drew McIntyre for the first time since McIntyre debuted on the main roster. What would happen next, no one saw coming.

The last few weeks saw the Ziggler and McIntyre drift apart and go on their own ways. While Ziggler continued on his run through the Raw roster, McIntyre solidified his new alliance with Baron Corbin.

Drew McIntyre had been Ziggler’s ally when he first came to the main roster. However, on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, McIntyre said that Ziggler had never been more than an asset to him. The two brawled and face each other in a match on Raw.

In the match, McIntyre faced off against Ziggler while his opponent for WWE TLC, Finn Balor hovered at ringside. Interference from Balor saw McIntyre sufficiently distracted for Ziggler to take advantage.

ALSO READ: 10 WWE Superstars’ Awkward High School Photos

Just like that, Drew McIntyre lost for the first time since coming up to RAW.

Of all the nights to lose his undefeated singles streak, McIntyre’s first loss came on Baron Corbin’s Drew McIntyre appreciation night. It will be interesting to see how McIntyre reacts to his first loss.