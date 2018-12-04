On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Sasha Banks and Bayley were featured in a segment with new Raw Women’s General Manager, Alexa Bliss. During the segment, Bliss fielded questions from the WWE Universe, and in answer to one of the questions, Bayley and Sasha Banks teased the long-rumoured WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

In the segment, Alexa Bliss had Bayley and Sasha Banks sit out in the centre of the ring and answer questions asked by members of the WWE Universe from around the ring. Charly Caruso moved around the ring handing the mike to different members of the Universe as they asked apparently pre-prepared questions to Bayley and Sasha Banks.

While Bayley and Banks made light of most of the segment and mocked Alexa Bliss, in answer to one of the questions, about what they wanted to achieve in the Raw Women’s Division, they hinted at something the WWE Universe had long been hoping for.

The said that they wanted to be the first-ever Women’s Tag Team Champions.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is something which has been speculated about for quite a while by the WWE Universe, and this seems to be WWE’s way of acknowledging it and saying that it might be coming in the future.