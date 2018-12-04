Daniel Bryan does not lack challengers as the WWE Champion. Throughout his career, Bryan has proved that he does not back down from challenges. However, now he has been challenged to a different sort of contest altogether. Top MMA star, Aaron Chalmers, recently took to Twitter and called out the WWE Champion.

Aaron Chalmers is a former reality television star, who is currently fighting in Bellator MMA. Daniel Bryan is interested in Mixed Martial Arts but has never shown an inclination to actually take part in the sport.

Yo @WWEDanielBryan May I’m set to make my debut fighting in USA If your not to beat up after Mania what you saying…. — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) December 3, 2018

In his tweet, Chalmers called out Bryan and said that he was set to make his debut in the USA. He went on to challenge Daniel Bryan to a fight, asking him what he thought about it if he were not too beaten up after WrestleMania 35.

Given Daniel Bryan’s health issues as well as his role in WWE, it is highly unlikely that the two will meet in an actual MMA fight. On the other hand, Chalmer’s could make an appearance in WWE and face Bryan in the ring.

