Every Injured WWE Superstar Right Now And Their Return Date

Although professional wrestling is scripted, something which can never be doubted is the fact that the superstars all have to go through rigorous training to perform the moves that they do. WWE is extremely careful about injuries when it comes to their superstars, however, the nature of the business is such that injured superstars are inevitable. In this article, we take a look at every injured WWE Superstar right now.

Kevin Owens

The time around which he was injured: Kevin Owens was injured around the 9th of October, 2018.

Injury: He needed surgery after damaging both of his knees.

When is he expected to return? While nothing is sure at this point, a potential timeframe of his return places him for just before WrestleMania 35.

Goldust

The time around which he was injured: Goldust was injured around July of 2018.

Injury: Goldust needed knee surgery after injuring his knees.

When is he expected to return? Currently, he seems to be adjusting to a life outside WWE and may be on temporary hiatus.

He recently received the honour of being named Honorary Sherriff’s Deputy in Williamson County.

Jason Jordan

The time around which he was injured: Jason Jordan was injured around January 2018, during his push as a tag team with Seth Rollins.

Injury: Neck and Spinal Injuries.

When is he expected to return? Jason Jordan may not be working in the WWE again and is currently working backstage.

The neck injury is rumored to be more serious than thought at first, and he may never wrestle again.

Braun Strowman

The time around which he was injured: Braun Strowman was injured on the 19th of November, 2018.

Injury: Braun Strowman had bone spurs in his elbow.

When is he expected to return? Strowman is expected to return by the time of the WWE TLC pay-per-view in December. Strowman was about to receive a massive push by WWE prior to his injury. Whether he continues to get a push when he finally returns is something to be seen.

In the absence of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman might be the face WWE build Raw around.

Fandango

The time around which he was injured: Fandango injured himself during July of 2018.

Injury: He had a shoulder injury.

When is he expected to return? Fandango is currently recovering from shoulder surgery. The initial diagnosis put him for a recovery period of at least 6 months which means he may return around the Royal Rumble.

When he returns, he might join Tyler Breeze once again to reform Breezango.

Sami Zayn

The time around which he was injured: Sami Zayn had been carrying an injury since 2011 and has been out of action since May of 2018.

Injury: Two torn rotator cuffs.

When is he expected to return? Because of the lengthy period of time that the injuries were undiscovered, Sami Zayn had a lengthy period of time on the shelf. He had surgery in June and is expected to return by WrestleMania 35.

Sami Zayn continued to perform despite his injuries for a long time, which further exacerbated some of them.