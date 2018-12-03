The Rock is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time and one of the highest paid actors in the world. Rock’s incredible career started when he signed with WWE after a short career in American Football. His main event push began at Survivor Series 1998 when he won the WWF Championship.

During his podcast, Bruce Pritchard recently spoke about why WWE took a chance on The Rock and pushed him to the main event:

“You had The Rock, first of all, he was older. He had been out on his own and was a third-generation wrestler. He was showing it every night. He had the poise and went out every single night to go out and command the crowd, take over and we were willing to take that chance on him. You are doing live TV so you can take it off of him any time you wanted to so the way they were writing television at the time you can flip the script any time you wanted to, which is the beauty of doing live TV every single week. He was worth taking the chance and he had demonstrated that he was reliable and that he really wanted it and the audience wanted him so why not take a chance on him? He was that new fresh face coming up.”

We don’t yet know when Rock’s next WWE appearance will be. He wasn’t present at SmackDown 1000 and only posted a message about SmackDown’s historic night.

