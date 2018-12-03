WWE RAW takes place tonight from Houston, Texas as the build for WWE TLC begins. Stick around for the latest WWE RAW Results.

Will Braun Strowman return?

Baron Corbin seems to be edging closer to securing the position of RAW GM permanently but he could be in for a rude shock later tonight on RAW. Rumors suggest that Braun Strowman will be fit in time to face Corbin at TLC and that he could be backstage for RAW tonight in Houston, Texas.

Will Strowman confront Baron Corbin on WWE RAW tonight?

ALSO READ: 10 Superstars Who Will Never Work With WWE Again

Dean Ambrose calls out Seth Rollins

WWE has already announced this segment for RAW later tonight. Dean Ambrose will cut a promo in the ring and will probably call out his opponent at WWE TLC, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins.

Ambrose cut a promo from the doctor’s chamber last week on RAW, calling out Rollins while he was in the process of getting inoculated.

Alexa Bliss embraces her new role

Alexa Bliss was rewarded for her successful role as captain of the RAW Women’s Team at SmackDown by being put in charge of the RAW Women’s division. Bliss looks to be loving her new role and will continue antagonizing members of the RAW Women’s division later tonight.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya team up

Ronda Rousey and Natalya will face Nia Jax and Tamina later tonight on RAW. Rousey defends her title against Nia Jax at WWE TLC in two weeks which means that the winner of this match could get some early momentum behind them heading into the December PPV.

WWE RAW Results will be updated when the show starts…