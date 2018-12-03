On last week’s episode of WWE RAW, Dean Ambrose cut a bizarre promo stating while getting checked out by a physician. WWE have already announced Ambrose’s role for tonight’s episode of RAW on Twitter.

Dasha Fuentes informed us that the story between Rollins and Ambrose continues on RAW tonight as Ambrose calls out his former brother ahead of their showdown over the Intercontinental Championship at WWE TLC:

Dean Ambrose missed a large chunk of 2018 through injury before returning and winning the RAW Tag-Team Championships with Seth Rollins. Ambrose went on to turn on his brother moments after their emotional win, on the same night that Roman Reigns announced he was leaving WWE, putting the last knife into what was left of The Shield.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)