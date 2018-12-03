10 WWE Superstars’ Awkward High School Photos

WWE Superstars are larger than life characters that the WWE Universe looks up to. In the course of their regular programming, they come out ready to perform for their fans. It is hard to imagine that they too, were once nothing more than school students worrying about grades.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 WWE Superstars at their most awkward, in photos of their high school days.

Roman Reigns

Even in the days that Roman Reigns was in school, he was a sports enthusiast. Despite coming from the Anoa’i family, Reigns involved himself in football, and thought for a while he may take it up as a career option.

Seth Rollins

Looking at Seth Rollins from his wrestling days, it’s hard to say that this is the same person who would go on to become the Architect in WWE. The similarity between the two exists, but one would be hardpressed to say that this young man would become 1/3rd of the Shield in a few years.

The Big Show

WWE’s favourite giant, The Big Show is and always was one of the biggest people around. While in WWE he was surrounded by people close to him in height, in high school The Big Show loomed over his classmates. One thing’s for sure, no one would want to be facing the Giant in a Basketball match.

Charlotte Flair

Once a success, always a success. Charlotte Flair has been the ‘Queen’ since coming to WWE. She has achieved a lot and become one of the leading stars in the Women’s Division. Her high school days were no different if this picture is any proof. With her father Ric Flair, and mother, the picture shows that Charlotte received some sort of recognition during her school days as well.

Finn Balor

Somethings don’t change at all if this picture is something to go by. Finn Balor was always a fan of wrestling even in his high school days, as can be seen in this picture. He is holding a replica of a WCW Championship over his shoulder. Since then he has made quite the leap and has held an actual WWE Championship… although for only one day.

The Miz

WWE Superstar, the Miz is currently one of the best heels in the company. The Miz would be the first to say that there is not much that he cannot do. Even before coming to WWE, the ‘A-list’ Superstar had been looking to make his mark, studying, playing baseball, and even basketball during his high school days.

Alexa Bliss

One of the most popular women on the roster, Alexa Bliss has made quite an impact in WWE. She has held the WWE Women Championship of both the Raw and SmackDown brand. Before coming to WWE though, she was fighting battles of a more personal kind. Bliss’ eating disorder and struggle with anorexia are well known. It is good to see photos of her life before WWE where the ‘Goddess’ is looking quite healthy.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)