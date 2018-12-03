10 Superstars Who Will Never Work With WWE Again

WWE is one of the biggest and best wrestling promotions in the world. When a promotion grows so big, it has a habit of making enemies. WWE has left its own share of detractors in its wake; some who would wish ill on the company, and some who parted ways in less than a happy condition.

In this article, we talk about ten superstars who will possibly never work with WWE again given how they parted.

Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner came to WWE during the early 2000s for a run. After much hype, his time with WWE did not go as expected. Although he performed at the main event level in a feud with Triple H, Steiner did not look like he could perform at that level with the regularity that would be required of him in WWE. The two did not part on good terms.

Melina

During her time with the company, Melina was often the centre of negative publicity. She had a lot of heat with other stars due to her ‘attitude’. Amidst these rumours, she was released from the company, and it appears that she will never work in WWE again.

Ted Dibiase Jr.

While Ted Dibiase Jr. and WWE certainly did not part on bad terms, at this point, it is highly unlikely he will ever work in the company again. Since leaving the company, he has focused on other careers, and despite being part of a faction like Legacy, with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, he has no more interest in wrestling.

Kenny Omega

One of the best wrestlers of the modern era, Kenny Omega once used to work in WWE. He was a part of the development territory, but it did not work out for him, and WWE did not recognize him for the talent that he was. Having achieved phenomenal success outside the company, it’s unlikely he will ever work with WWE again.

Gail Kim

Gail Kim hated working in WWE. Treated only as eye candy and put in demeaning angles, the former wrestler was an immense talent that was underutilized by the company. Given the terrible experience, she had while trying to break through the barriers which existed for women in the company at the time.

Ryback

When he first came to WWE, ‘The Big Guy’ looked like one of those wrestlers who would have an immense run in the company. However, several inconsistent pushes later, Ryback was left frustrated. He was soon gone from the company and since then has trash-talked about them on various occasions on the outside.

Big Cass

Recently fired by the company, Big Cass is one wrestler who might never come back to WWE. Directly disobeying the orders from backstage about an angle, and having an attitude and heat backstage, Cass never got on his feet since returning from injury. After one segment with Daniel Bryan, he was released.

Bill Demott

This is one wrestler, who will never be hired by the company in any capacity. Accused by several wrestlers of different levels of physical abuse and inappropriate behaviour during his time training wrestlers in WWE Developmental, he parted ways with the company for good.

CM Punk

CM Punk is possibly one of the most famous wrestlers in the world and caused a resurgence in the popularity of wrestling during his time with the company. However, due to the way that Punk parted ways with the company and the fact that the two were even on the opposite sides of court proceedings, it is highly unlikely that the burnt WWE bridge is one that Punk will rebuild.

Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore always had a lot of heat backstage. Brash and cocky, his arrogant attitude did not sit well with other WWE stars. So when WWE found out that he was being investigated for sexual assault allegations which he had not revealed to them, he was immediately fired. Add to that Enzo trying cheap publicity stunts during Survivor Series and getting ejected from the arena, and it’s safe to say he will never work in the company again.