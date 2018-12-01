Chael Sonnen recently went on a rant on his Bad Guy Inc. show about Ronda Rousey, calling Becky Lynch ‘some jobber wrestler’ and ‘Jane Doe jobber’.

Chael Sonnen has never been someone afraid of airing his views. He held nothing back, as he defended Ronda Rousey against the fans. While he talked about how Ronda Rousey had been criticized by the fans, he mentioned she had been caught up in the hype that had been created surrounding her and went on to say that while Rousey understood ‘aggression’, she was not a ‘fighter’.

He admitted to watching WWE when Ronda was on, ‘as a form of support’ and referred to Becky Lynch saying that the only reason that she was getting so much attention was because of how she had worked reality into the script when taking on Ronda.

“Jane Doe Jobber is getting traction with this because of how she worked reality into the script. And it’s like anything in life guys, it’s the truth that hurts.”

While he was praising Lynch, the off-hand way he referred to her as ‘Jane Doe Jobber’ may not be something he wants to repeat, Lynch has revealed her savage side on social media recently, and Sonnen may regret picking a fight with ‘The Man’.