10 Crazy photos of WWE Superstars partying

WWE Superstars are humans. This is a fact that is extremely easy to forget while watching them on television. The characters they portray in front of fans is just that, a character. Later when enjoying or celebrating, they loosen up, and even though it is a rare sight, photos surface of WWE Superstars enjoying themselves and partying.

In this article, let’s take a look at 10 crazy photos of WWE Superstars having fun and partying.

Fun on the road

While the days of partying indiscriminately for WWE stars have long passed, with them having to keep a check on the impression they leave on their fans, this photo shows that it’s not something they have completely stopped doing.

During an International tour at the back of the tour bus, The Usos, Chris Jericho, and Dean Ambrose clearly continued to party and have fun.

The couple that never was

Ever since Nikki Bella and John Cena came together as a couple, there has been a habit in WWE to forget their previous relationships.

This image is one of the remnants of an all but forgotten relationship which existed between Nikki Bella and Dolph Ziggler.

The Overenthusiastic Bella

Brie Bella’s ‘Brie Mode’ has often been portrayed by WWE to be empowering for women. However, the younger Bella’s fondness for the drink and partying is something that is hard to ignore for anyone who watches Total Divas.

The Feud That Got Away

At the height of their popularity, Bill Goldberg and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin both were phenomenal workers and a feud that everyone wanted to see. Unfortunately, that never happened, and this picture of the two next to each other with drinks is just a reminder to the fans of what could have been.

The Party Animal

How can a list of photos be complete without ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair? The Ric Flair has led a lively life, of which parties were quite a big part. This picture of Flair with one of his proteges from Evolution, Batista, might not have been quite what Vince meant by ‘showing him the ropes’.

The Marriage

The Miz may be one of the best heels to ever work in WWE, but he also knows how to throw amazing parties. If this picture is anything to go by, Maryse and Miz’s wedding in the Bahamas was quite the ‘A-list’ event.

Partying has a dark side

It’s important to remember that parties are not all about fun and getting down on the dance floor. This picture of Scott Hall after what must have been a huge binge-party is sad for any fan to see, knowing the dark history the wrestler had with drinks.

Thankfully, he has since recovered with the help of his friend, DDP and DDP Yoga.

Pranking taken to the Extreme

Team Extreme, Matt and Jeff Hardy have never been people who restrict themselves in or outside the ring. Jeff is infamous for his battle with his demons. This photo just looks fun, however, with the Hardy Brothers horsing around with an unknown victim. Who the victim is anyone’s guess really.

The Monster on the Dance Floor

Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley, and Natalya seem to be having an extremely enjoyable time in this picture. The former hype brother seemed to have hyped up both the Queen of the Harts and the Monster Among Men to let loose and enjoy the party mood.

BSK

If there is one picture which defines the Attitude Era, it is this one. With some of the top names of WWE during this time, like Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Paul Bearer and the Undertaker to name but a few in this picture, it represents the rockstar lifestyle that was prevalent during this time for wrestlers.