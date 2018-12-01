5 Surprises that can happen at WWE TLC 2018

The card for WWE TLC is shaping up nicely with 3 matches added this week. In this article, we take a look at a few surprises WWE could have planned for us.

Finn Balor beats Drew McIntyre

Balor vs McIntyre is now official for WWE TLC. A lot of bad blood has built up between the two on recent weeks and at this point, McIntyre seems to be the odds-on favourite. The Scotsman hasn’t been pinned in 2018 and seems in line for a big push.

Could Balor be the first Superstar to beat Drew McIntyre this year?

Baron Corbin somehow beats Braun Strowman

Despite rumors, it looks like Braun Strowman will be fit in time for WWE TLC after all. One genuine surprise WWE could pull off at TLC would be if Corbin somehow gets the better of Strowman since no one expects Corbin to win at this point. How could WWE do this? By having Brock Lesnar show up.

WWE TLC 2018: Match card

Brock Lesnar shows up

Could Brock Lesnar show up at WWE TLC? It all depends on WWE’s plans. However, having Lesnar come out and destroy Strowman would add more urgency to their feud since Strowman is still in line to challenge Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Ronda Rousey attacks Charlotte and Becky

Ronda Rousey has a bone to pick with both Charlotte and Beck Lynch. Rousey interfering at TLC would make sense and could set up her matches against Charlotte and Becky in the future. Could Rousey interfering somehow lead to Asuka winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship? It’s unlikely but possible.

Lars Sullivan debuts as Daniel Bryan’s heavy

This could be a great way to introduce Lars Sullivan to the WWE Universe if WWE goes with this plan. Having Sullivan debut as Daniel Bryan’s heavy would allow Sullivan to learn from Bryan by working closely with him and would also get him over as a big deal as he could be a part of some of the biggest storylines going on in SmackDown.