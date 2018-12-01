Chris Jericho posts photo with Impact Wrestling executives

Chris Jericho is currently a free agent and had a great run in New Japan Pro Wrestling followed by the successful Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea.

Jericho recently posted a photo along with Impact Wrestling executives Don Callis, Ed Nordholm and Scott D’Amore in Toronto Canada at Bardi’s Steak House. Jericho is rumored to be a part of The Elite’s new promotion but could he also be discussing some sort of role at Impact Wrestling?

ALSO READ: 10 Awesome Brock Lesnar photos you need to see

You can check out the photo below:

Chris Jericho is currently at the top of his game, from his successful recent WWE run which was one of his best in years to his successful time with NPW where he reinvented himself once again.