On 22nd October, Roman Reigns announced that he has been diagnosed with leukemia again and that he would have to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship in what turned out to be one of the most emotional episodes of RAW.

Natalya was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling and gave an insight into what it was like backstage the day Roman Reigns made his shocking announcement:

“That was really hard for all of us to be a part of that, and obviously way harder for Roman. Nobody knew as far as I knew that news was going to be delivered, Roman’s very private. We were kind of just told earlier in the day that there was something going on in the first hour of the show that we wouldn’t want to miss and everybody’s talking about it.” “I remember that building being freezing cold and there was just this tension in the air all day long. When Roman walked to the ring I thought it was really weird he wasn’t wearing his wrestling costume, he was just wearing a shirt. I thought, ‘He has to say something serious.’” “When he announced that he had leukemia and he had it for 11 years and it was back, everyone was just in shock. Some were in disbelief, some were crying, some people were just standing there frozen. Because Roman is our locker room leader, Roman is our Superman, Roman is the guy that all of us look up to backstage. He is like a general for us.”

Understandably, it was a tough night for everyone on RAW. We wish Roman Reigns a speedy recovery.