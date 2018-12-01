WWE News: WWE Couple now married

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black and SmackDown Star Zelina Vega have been together since they were in NXT together. WrestlingInc is now reporting that the WWE couple are now married.

According to WINC, WWE Superstars were told backstage last week that Vega and Black are now married.

Zelina Vega is currently on SmackDown as Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas’ manager while Black is feuding with Johnny Gargano in WWE NXT although a main roster call-up seems imminent.

Congratulations to the WWE couple!