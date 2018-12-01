5 WWE Superstars who broke character on live TV

The WWE is a highly lucrative company where everyone is expected to play a character in front of a camera. Every personality is expected to be larger than life. Babyfaces are expected to be good while heels are expected to be evil (not so much nowadays). But there are times WWE Superstars break their characters on air.

That’s why when a WWE Superstar breaks character in front of a working camera, it’s always a big deal. For better or worse, Superstars breaking character are always fascinating. Here are some of those moments that blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality a little bit.

Roman Reigns reveals he has leukemia

Let’s just kick things off with the most recent and emotional one. On the October 22, 2018 edition of RAW, Roman Reigns came out to address the crowd. He wasn’t in his usual gear and it didn’t look like he’s out there for a fight. Instead, Reigns revealed that his real name is Joe and that he was recently diagnosed with leukemia for the second time. Reigns had to relinquish the title to get treatment, prompting the entire wrestling community to send their support.

Booker T got way too excited on camera

Let’s dial back to 1997 for this next entry. Remember when Hulk Hogan was exposed for saying the N-word as an insult? It’s ironic because 20 years ago, Booker T called Hogan the N-word. Back when he was still part of Harlem Heat, Booker T was cutting a promo about wanting the WCW Championship for himself. After blurting out the N-word, you can see the regret in Booker T’s face. He’s lucky he wasn’t banished from the wrestling industry after this blunder.

The Four Horsewomen got emotional

Admittedly, breaking character isn’t really viewed as something negative these days. Take for instance the curtain call at the first NXT TakeOver: New York in 2015. After Bayley beat Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, who were already part of the main roster at the time, came out and hugged both women. The Four Horsewomen showed love and adoration for each other, even though Banks was a heel at that time.

CM Punk wants none of Triple H’s BS

If there’s someone who won’t stand anyone’s bullshit, it’s definitely CM Punk. During a promo where former world champions were gathered, Stephanie McMahon couldn’t help but praise her husband Triple H for his multiple accomplishments. She even called him the pinnacle of all former champions. It was all Punk could take as he was seen laughing his ass off in what was a serious promo at the time. Well, it’s not like Punk ever liked the guy anyway.

The Undertaker and Triple H ending an era

The first time Triple H got caught breaking character, he was promptly punished for it. Luckily, The Game managed to a position in WWE where he can call the shots. He certainly didn’t punish himself, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels for breaking character at WrestleMania 28. After the Undertaker beat Triple H with Michaels as the referee, the three hugged it out as a sign of respect. It was a surreal moment, especially from The Undertaker who was known to keep his Deadman persona intact every time he makes an appearance.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)